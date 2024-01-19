29 minutes ago

Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Ghana national football team, expressed his frustration following their 2-2 draw with Egypt in the second-round group game of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

Despite leading twice in the match, Ghana conceded goals and failed to secure a victory, leaving Hughton and the team disappointed.

The coach acknowledged that there is a lot of frustration in the locker room and mentioned that the team deserved more.

“We will continue to fight. It is true that at the moment there is a lot of frustration in the locker room. Our team deserved more, but football is like that. It's frustrating. In a similar performance, we would surely have won. Two errors cost us the match. We didn’t take this opportunity to take the three points,” he said.

Osman who was brought on in the second half was substituted again for Joseph Paintsil. Hughton explained that the winger's errors were worrying and he had to take the decision of taking him off.

“Firstly, I would like to say that we love Osmane. However, I had to take him out because his mistakes were starting to affect his performance,” he explained.

Hughton's mind is now on Mozambique, the Black Stars’ next opponent.

“There are no more small teams in Africa. We are preparing for a tough match against them. The calculations are already made, we need a victory to pursue our dream and I know we are capable of it.” he concluded

He pointed out that football can be unpredictable, and two errors cost them the match.

Hughton discussed the decision to substitute Osman, stating that while they have great affection for the player, his mistakes were starting to affect his performance, leading to the substitution.

Looking ahead to the next match against Mozambique, Hughton emphasized that there are no small teams in Africa, and they are preparing for a tough match.

The calculations are clear for Ghana—they need a victory to pursue their dream in the tournament, and Hughton believes the team is capable of achieving it.

The focus is now on the upcoming match and the opportunity to secure a crucial win.