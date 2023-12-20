1 hour ago

Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, has included five local players in his provisional 55-man squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The list features three players from Medeama and Richmond Lamptey, who has gained acclaim for his outstanding performances.

The local players selected by Hughton are:Ibrahim Salifu - Hearts of Oak (Midfielder), Richmond Lamptey - Asante Kotoko (Midfielder), Jonathan Sowah - Medeama (Striker), Fataw Abdul Hamidu - Medeama (Defender) and Felix Kyei - Medeama (Goalkeeper)

The provisional squad was submitted to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and Hughton has until January 3 to finalize his selection, reducing the squad to the final 27 players for the tournament.

Ghana has been drawn into Group B of the 2023 AFCON, alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. The tournament is scheduled to commence on Saturday, January 13.