Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, has been captured in a photo shared by the official Black Stars Twitter handle engaged in a cheerful conversation with his assistant, George Boateng.

The two coaches appear to be strategizing on how to overcome the Central African Republic in their upcoming match in September, with the aim of securing Ghana's place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in neighboring Cote D'Ivoire.

Ghana is set to face their Group E opponent in the final match of the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON tournament.

To strengthen the team further, second assistant Didi Dramani is also conducting training sessions with local players.

His goal is to identify talented players from the Ghana Premier League and Division One League who can be valuable additions to the Black Stars squad.

With five matches played, Ghana currently sits at the top of Group E with 9 points.

The Central African Republic is in the second position on the group standings with eight points, while Angola and Madagascar follow in third and fourth place with seven and two points, respectively.

The crucial match between Ghana and the Central African Republic is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Set for September 7, the game will kick off at 16:00 GMT.

As the anticipation builds, the Black Stars are determined to secure a victory and ensure their qualification for the prestigious AFCON tournament in Cote D'Ivoire next year.