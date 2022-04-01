2 hours ago

Interim Ghana coach Otto Addo made a triumphant return to his boyhood home of Bubiashie in Accra after helping the Black Stars secure qualification to the World Cup.

He made a return to the local community who have supported him all this while although he lived most of his adult life in Germany.

Born in Hamburg to a German mother and a Ghanaian father, Addo is no stranger to Africa. He spent two years of his childhood here before his mother sent him and his twin sister back to Hamburg, where they grew up.

Addo rose through the ranks of the youth and amateur game before turning pro at Hannover 96 at the ripe old age of 24.

He would go on to spend six of his seasons in the Bundesliga at Borussia Dortmund, which is where he also earned his first of 15 caps for Ghana.

He is the first Ghanaian to have represented the country at the World Cup and also qualified the team to the Mundial as a coach.

Addo was part of the 2006 Ghana squad that played at the World Cup in Germany and reached the round of 16 before being eliminated by Brazil 3-0.

He played a starring role when Ghana faced Czech Republic, USA and Italy at the group stages and even against Brazil at the round of 16.

PHOTOS BELOW: