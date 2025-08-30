1 hour ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 22 additional cases of Mpox, bringing the country’s cumulative caseload to 446 infections as of August 25, 2025.

Health authorities clarified that there have been no new deaths or hospitalisations, with the national fatality count remaining at one.

This latest update follows the 14 August 2025 report, when 37 new cases were recorded, raising the tally at that time to 409.

Experts continue to caution that Mpox spreads mainly through close physical contact with infected individuals. Symptoms often include fever, swollen lymph nodes, skin rashes, muscle pain, and headaches.

The GHS is urging the public to practice strict hygiene and to seek medical attention immediately when experiencing early warning signs.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ghana’s first confirmed cases were reported in June 2022, amid a global outbreak that prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a public health emergency of international concern.

By July 2022, Ghana recorded its first set of recoveries, offering reassurance that early treatment could limit spread. Since then, the country has experienced sporadic flare-ups. By November 2023, 34 cases had been reported nationwide.

The situation escalated again in May 2025, when four new infections were detected in Accra and other regions, raising the national figure to 45 by month’s end. A major spike followed on July 27, 2025, when Ghana confirmed its first Mpox-related death and total cases surged to 257.

Despite these fluctuations, the GHS insists the outbreak remains under control. Officials are confident that sustained vigilance, hygiene practices, and timely medical response will help curb further spread, even as the national tally climbs to 446 cases.