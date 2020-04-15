44 minutes ago

The Ghana Mission to the United Nations and Consulate-General of Ghana in New York have indicated that “a number of Ghanaians” have passed away from the novel coronavirus in the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The missions, in a statement, did not give the exact number of Ghanaians who have passed away from the virus.

The Consulate is said to be making “every effort to track the welfare of the Ghanaian community” amid the pandemic.

It has also requested information from Ghanaians in the three states who have any information on deceased Ghanaians “to duly notify the Consul-General or the Information Officer of the Ghana Mission.”

The Ghana Permanent Mission and Consulate-General also assured the Ghanaian community that “it remains available to all Ghanaians in need of critical consular assistance.”

There have been at least 195,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in New York State, with more than 104,000 in New York City.

Over 10,000 persons with the disease have died in the state, which is around 34 per cent of confirmed cases in the U.S.

Globally, there have been over 1.6 million cases with almost 100,000 deaths.

The only public update on the status of Ghanaians abroad came in March where the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration announced that three Ghanaian nationals had died in Europe from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Read full statement below:

DailyMailgh