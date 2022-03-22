3 hours ago

Various public sector institutions in Ghana will soon be ranked against each other on a corruption barometer and the results published on International Anti-Corruption Day.

This is according to the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

This follows the launch of the Ghana Corruption League Table as required by regulation 31(2) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Regulations, 2018.

The initiative will also name and shame offenders of the act and put in place measures to crack down on corruption through prosecution and asset recovery and management.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Corruption League Table, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said he’s confident the initiative will curb the spate of corruption in the country.

“We will be measuring corruption, ascertaining the breeding of corruption, naming and shaming peddlers of corruption, examining the impact of anti-corruption initiatives, and taking curative and remedial measures to crack down on corruption through prosecutions and asset recovery.”

“Causes that advance the causes of corruption including deficiencies in regulations and procedures, deficiencies in administration of instructions including lack of internal control mechanisms, individual interests including greed, lack of ethicalness and legal awareness and external influences including public attitude, culture ad traditions.

The Programs Manager at the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Mary Addah says the initiative will go a long way to impact Ghana’s rankings on the Corruption Perception Index.

“If you have internal controls improved, one of the benchmark of the CPI is the independence of the various intuitions when it comes to their work and so if you see that internal controls have improved, the audit agencies have improved and advise of office and power is curtailed, most definitely, they various service sources will pick up these indicators and it will definitely inure to the benefit of our scores going into the future,” she said.

Source: citifmonline