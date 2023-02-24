2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Madam Genevieve Sackey as the new Managing Director of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited.

This comes after madam Frances Awurabena Essiam resigned from the position on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Details on why madam Frances stepped down from the position is readily not known.

Madam Awurabena Essiam had been the MD for the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited since 2017.

“Kindly take the necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the regulations of the Company,” a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante to the Energy Minister said.

Source: citifmonline