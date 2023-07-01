7 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku is now officially a free agent as his contract with French club Strasbourg came to an end on June 30th.

This development has sparked considerable interest from several clubs who are closely monitoring Djiku's situation and considering a potential move for the talented center-back.

Djiku's impressive performances during his time at Strasbourg have captured the attention of football clubs across Europe.

With his contract expired, clubs now have the opportunity to acquire Djiku's services without the need to pay a transfer fee, making him an exceptionally attractive prospect in the upcoming transfer market.

While German club Mainz, Turkish side Besiktas, and French outfit Lille have already expressed their desire to sign Djiku, it is anticipated that other teams may also join the race for his signature in the coming weeks.

Strasbourg, however, remains keen on securing Djiku's services and is actively pursuing a new deal with the experienced center-back.

Having joined the club in 2019, Djiku has proven his worth at Strasbourg. With over 100 appearances under his belt and a crucial role in helping the team secure safety in Ligue 1 last season, Djiku has showcased his defensive prowess and versatility on the pitch.

Now that Djiku is a free agent, clubs have an excellent opportunity to bolster their defensive departments without incurring significant financial expenses.

The coming weeks will unveil which club will successfully secure Djiku's services and benefit from his skills and experience in the upcoming season.