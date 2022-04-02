1 hour ago

The last few days have been very enjoyable for Black Stars defender Andy Yiadom as after helping Ghana secure qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup he was named the Reading player for the month March.

He was voted the player of the month of March by the English Championship side following his explosive form for his side.

The 30 year old right back beat off stiff competition from teammates Tom Ince, Tom Holmes and Josh Laurent to clinch the award.

Andy Yiadom garnered 35% of the votes whiles his other teammates Tome Ince and Josh Laurent polled 25% of the votes each whiles Tome Holmes had 15% of the votes.

It is the first time the 30 year old defender has been crowned as player of the month for Reading since joining the club in August 2018.

He helped Ghana booked their ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar as he came on as a second half substitute in Ghana's 1-1 draw with Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.