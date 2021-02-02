3 hours ago

Ghanian defender Lumor Agbenyenu has rejected a move to SC Braga when his team wanted to include him in a swap deal.

Lumor Agbenyenu was precisely one of the players offered by Sporting in their bid to permanently sign Rio Ave's Matheus Reis, who is at Sporting on loan.

However, Agbenyenu who has struggled for game time this season prefers to stay a fight for a place in Ruben Amorim’s team.

No reason has been given for his action but the Portuguese media say he is now a subject for loaned to a foreign club.

“Lumor Agbenyenu was precisely one of the players offered by Sporting in the Matheus Reis deal, but the Ghanaian refused to move to Braga. Out of Rúben Amorim's choices, the player can be loaned to a foreign club,” wrote Portuguese newspaper the Record.

The 24-year-old joined Sporting CP in 2018, but has since spent time on loan at Goztepe and Real Mallorca.

The 13 time capped Ghana international has 18 months left on his current deal at the Portuguese giants.