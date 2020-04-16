Mohammed Salisu has been one of the revelation in the LaLiga for a longer period for Real Valladolid.

The towering central defender rose from the youth ranks of Valladolid where he underwent a successful training.

He has made an enormous leap in quality throughout this year, confirming himas one of the best players in the blanquivioleta team led by Sergio González, as well as one of the best central defenders in LaLiga, something that thebigger European clubs do not seem to have observed.

Despite rumors linking him to clubs like Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid, the20-year-old has not yet received any firm offer to leave José Zorrilla, not even from Valencia, who tested the arrival of the central defender during the last winter transfer market.