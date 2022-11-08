Ghana has been dealt a huge blow as Stephan Ambrosius is injured and out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Black Stars.
The Karlsruher SC defender sustained a thigh injury in their defeat to Holstein Kiel in the German Bundesliga II game on Saturday.
He played the entire duration of his side's 4-1 defeat which saw Kwasi Okyere Wriedt grab a brace but left the field with discomfort in his thigh.
The 23-year-old defender confirmed on his Instagram page that after scans he will be unavailable for his club and the Black Stars at the World Cup.
"Very annoying (a unfortunately will I cancel the next games, thank you for the numerous get well wishes! I wish my team and of the national team much Good luck for the tasks ahead V Very frustrating ) unfortunately I'll be missing the next games."
The German-born defender switched nationality to play for Ghana in August but is yet to make his debut and was named in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad for the World Cup.
Ambrosius has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Karlsruher SC this season so far.
Comments