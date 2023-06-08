35 minutes ago

Tariq Lamptey, the Ghanaian defender, has expressed that his transfer from Chelsea to Brighton and Hove Albion was not a risky move.

The 21-year-old, who was a standout player in the Chelsea Academy, joined the Seagulls during the January 2020 transfer window after a brief stint with Chelsea's first team.

Lamptey made his debut for the Chelsea senior team in a 2019/20 Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates under Frank Lampard, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the Blues.

Although he initially thrived under Graham Potter's management, Lamptey seems to have lost his place in the team under Roberto de Zerbi.

When asked about whether joining Brighton, who were in only their third season in the English top flight, was a risky decision, the Black Stars defender stated that he doesn't consider anything as a "risk."

"I think when you back yourself and have the right foundation and support, and when you trust in God, you don't really see anything as a risk," he told Joy Sports.

"It's something you've worked hard for, and you believe in yourself and are ready to take the next step. I was playing week in and week out in senior football. With anything you do, you have to have trust and belief."

Lamptey has been with Brighton for the past three and a half years and appeared in 20 games in the recently concluded 2022/23 season, during which the club secured European qualification for the first time in their history.

Unfortunately, he will not be part of the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar later this month due to an injury.