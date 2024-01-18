38 minutes ago

Former Ivorian international, Salomon Kalou, has expressed his belief that Ghana is a giant in African football and deserves to be among the top teams on the continent.

The Black Stars are currently competing in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Speaking ahead of Ghana's crucial game against Egypt, Kalou empathized with the Black Stars, highlighting their notable achievements and expressing the view that the country plays a significant role in African football.

“It’s unfortunate because if you’ve noticed how many times they’ve been in the finals for the past years and losing on penalties, those are the things you can’t control," he said.

“I think that Ghana is a pillar of African football and they deserve to be at the top," he added.

Kalou, who played for Chelsea during his club career, also acknowledged the challenges faced by Ghana, particularly in recent AFCON finals where they lost on penalties. Despite the setbacks, he emphasized Ghana's stature as a pillar of African football.

Ghana is striving to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their opening match of the tournament.

The Black Stars face Egypt in a crucial encounter as they seek to advance to the knockout stages of the competition.