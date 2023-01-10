2 hours ago

Vice President of Imani Africa, Mr. Kofi Bentil, has stated that the role of a Deputy Minister is not necessary.

According to him, the Chief Director of the Ministry can perform the duties of a deputy minister just as well.

Therefore, he has demanded that the position of Deputy Minister be completely abolished.

“I am of the full View that Deputy Ministers are needless !!Chief Directors must do their work! Abolish the post,” he said in a Facebook post.

Mr Bentil, in a a sperate radio interview, also raised raised concerns against a large government size.

To him, a large government size is not the solution to the economic challenges.

he stated “If you have competent people, you don’t need that many people.”

“The largest government in the history of this country has given us the worst performance.”

“When the president set up the largest government we’ve ever had in this country, many people said this is wrong signaling. If you have competent people, you don’t need that many people. We said a lot on that issue but the president responded that they would make sure that their numbers justified themselves over time.

“Today, we have suffered the lowest rating in our economy ever. Our economy has crashed to the ground and many things have been flushed down the toilet. The largest government in the history of this country has given us the worst performance.” Kofi Bentil said.