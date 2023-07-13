2 hours ago

The Ghana Draughts Federation (GDF) is participating in the African 3rd Series of African Draughts-64 Championship and World Cup Stage taking place at Taj Pamodzi Park in Lusaka, Zambia from 8th -15th July 2023.

The Ghanaian delegation is made up of seven athletes and three officials with six of the athletes being male and one female.

An invitation letter dated 23rd April 2023 and signed by the President of the International Draughts Federation (IDF), Vladimir Langin, stated that it was an opportunity for players from all over Africa to come together and compete at the highest level.

The event which was being organized by the International Draughts Federation (IDF) and African Draughts Federation in collaboration with Zambia Draughts Federation (ZDF), is expected to boost the confidence of the athletes as it was expected to be exciting and challenging.

The continental event which is also the first time in the history of draughts in Africa will also feature a grandiose World Stage Match that will be participated by International Grand Masters from Europe and this explosive combination is expected to raise the level of draughts sport in Africa by far.

It will feature some of the best players in Africa who will have confidence and enjoy the experience of playing against each other.

Additionally, the event will provide an opportunity for all the athletes to meet and network with other players and officials from around the world.

The IDF encouraged government officials in addition to federation officials to accompany the National teams and in the same vein requested their offices to confirm their participation for the necessary traveling documentation to Zambia.

The Ghanaian delegation is led by the President of the Ghana Draught Federation Association (GDA), Nana Kwaku Afriyie, who is also the Sompahene of the Asantehemaa.