1 hour ago

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Henry Asante Twum says that Ghana received $9.5 million from FIFA for playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the group stages after a 3-2 defeat to Portugal, a 2-0 against Uruguay, and a 3-2 win over South Korea.

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group H after leaking goals at the World Cup but the GFA's spokesperson has revealed that money from the tournament will be invested in upgrading the facilities at the Ghanaman Soccer Center for Excellence in Prampram.

“Ghana earned $9.5 million at the group stage of the World Cup,” Asante Twum told Asempa FM, as quoted by 3Sports.

“The plan now is to turn Ghanaman Centre of Excellence into at least a 3-star hotel with a 60 to 70 capacity. We want to raise the standard of the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence so that it can host matches of all our national teams.”

The Black Stars’ next assignment will be in March when they play in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.