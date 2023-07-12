7 hours ago

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export–Import Bank (GEXIM), responsible for Finance and Administration, Mrs. Nana Akyaa Obeng-Adiyiah, on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lawrence Agyinsam, has met with Management of the India Export–Import Bank (India EXIM) led by the Managing Director, Ms. Harsha Bhupendra Bangari.

The meeting took place on Wednesday June 14 2023 on the sidelines of the 18th CII – EXIM Bank Conclave on India Africa Growth Partnership held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, India, from June 14 to 16 2023.

Over 200 International and Indian delegates across export agencies, multilateral institutions, private credit insurers, governments, diplomats, and many more attended the 18th CII – EXIM Bank Conclave.

The meeting was to deepen the existing cordial relationship between the two Banks, provide an opportunity for the two institutions to identify ways of building synergy, and possible collaboration in existing as well as new areas of interest for mutual benefit in addition to sharing insights on their respective operational processes.

Ms.

Bangari expressed her excitement about the gains Ghana has made over the years through initiatives by GEXIM and further indicated India EXIM Bank’s interest in collaborating with GEXIM and the Government of Ghana to play a strategic role to develop several industries across the country in line with Ghana’s industrialization agenda.

“We have been monitoring the situation in Ghana and the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since last year. We are hopeful Ghana will come out of its current economic challenges stronger and its economy will bounce back. As indicated, we are keenly interested in partnering with Ghana Exim Bank and the Government of Ghana in the One District One Factory initiative which is similar to one of the India EXIM Bank’s developmental projects dubbed, One District, One Product”, she added.

On her part, Mrs. Obeng-Adiyiah reiterated GEXIM’s mandate in championing the transformation of Ghana’s economy into an export-led one and the elimination of critical market failures in the Ghanaian economy to make Ghana competitive in the global marketplace.

“We are grateful to the Management of India EXIM Bank, especially the Managing Director, Ms. Bangari, for making time to host us, it shows the importance you attach to the relationship between us. We are excited about the great engagement today and very optimistic about the positive outcomes to help in stabilizing the Ghanaian economy. We look forward to the collaboration with India EXIM Bank on the One District One Factory flagship programme of the Ghanaian Government and resumption of the exchange programme between the two Banks to build the capacity of staff members”, she emphasized.

Other members of the GEXIM team at the meeting were Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Atubra, Senior Manager, Procurement, and Mr. Jonathan Christopher Koney, Assistant Manager, Corporate Affairs & International Cooperation.

Source: Ghana Export–Import Bank