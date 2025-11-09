Ghana has announced a ₵10 million humanitarian relief package to support disaster- and conflict-affected communities in Jamaica, Cuba, and Sudan, underscoring the country’s enduring commitment to global solidarity and compassion.
The donation, made on behalf of the people of Ghana, was formally presented at a brief ceremony in Accra on Friday, November 7, 2025, with President John Dramani Mahama reaffirming Ghana’s moral duty to stand with nations in distress.
“Because of climate change, extreme weather events have become far too common. For the Caribbean, hurricanes have become like a game of Russian roulette,” President Mahama said, referencing Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm that devastated Jamaica and later Cuba on October 28, leaving hundreds dead and causing billions of dollars in damages.
He explained that Ghana’s gesture was part of a long-standing tradition of offering aid to countries in crisis — recalling past humanitarian efforts to Guinea, Congo, and Japan.
“This donation continues that legacy,” the President said. “Our support will reach three countries: Jamaica, which suffered the most damage; Cuba; and Sudan, where conflict continues to cause immense suffering.”
President Mahama also expressed deep concern about the ongoing civil conflict in Sudan, lamenting the lack of sustained international attention.
“Sudan is becoming the forgotten war,” he warned. “The displacement, atrocities, and human suffering there are unacceptable in this century.”
Details of the Humanitarian Package
The ₵10 million aid package includes:
- 2,400 bags of locally produced rice
- 540 bags of sugar
- 377 boxes of assorted medicines
- 1,500 mattresses and 500 pillows
- 100 cartons of fortified Gari Mix
- 50,000 T-shirts
- Three 20-foot containers of cocoa and chocolate products
- 20 water storage tanks (500 litres each)
- 20 hand-washing stations
- 10 portable emergency toilets
- Assorted clothing
Distribution will be coordinated as follows:
- 50% to Jamaica
- 30% to Cuba
- 20% to the International Red Cross for displaced persons in Sudan
President Mahama extended appreciation to Ghana’s private sector and business community for their support, noting that their contributions made the humanitarian effort possible.
“This mission reflects the best of who we are as a nation — compassionate, responsible, and committed to the wellbeing of others,” he said.
