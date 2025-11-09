5 hours ago

Ghana has announced a ₵10 million humanitarian relief package to support disaster- and conflict-affected communities in Jamaica, Cuba, and Sudan, underscoring the country’s enduring commitment to global solidarity and compassion.

The donation, made on behalf of the people of Ghana, was formally presented at a brief ceremony in Accra on Friday, November 7, 2025, with President John Dramani Mahama reaffirming Ghana’s moral duty to stand with nations in distress.

“Because of climate change, extreme weather events have become far too common. For the Caribbean, hurricanes have become like a game of Russian roulette,” President Mahama said, referencing Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm that devastated Jamaica and later Cuba on October 28, leaving hundreds dead and causing billions of dollars in damages.

“This donation continues that legacy,” the President said. “Our support will reach three countries: Jamaica, which suffered the most damage; Cuba; and Sudan, where conflict continues to cause immense suffering.”

“Sudan is becoming the forgotten war,” he warned. “The displacement, atrocities, and human suffering there are unacceptable in this century.”

Details of the Humanitarian Package



2,400 bags of locally produced rice



540 bags of sugar



377 boxes of assorted medicines



1,500 mattresses and 500 pillows



100 cartons of fortified Gari Mix



50,000 T-shirts



Three 20-foot containers of cocoa and chocolate products



20 water storage tanks (500 litres each)



20 hand-washing stations



10 portable emergency toilets



Assorted clothing



50% to Jamaica



30% to Cuba



20% to the International Red Cross for displaced persons in Sudan

“This mission reflects the best of who we are as a nation — compassionate, responsible, and committed to the wellbeing of others,” he said.

He explained that Ghana’s gesture was part of a long-standing tradition of offering aid to countries in crisis — recalling past humanitarian efforts to Guinea, Congo, and Japan.President Mahama also expressed deep concern about the ongoing civil conflict in Sudan, lamenting the lack of sustained international attention.The ₵10 million aid package includes:Distribution will be coordinated as follows:President Mahama extended appreciation to Ghana’s private sector and business community for their support, noting that their contributions made the humanitarian effort possible.