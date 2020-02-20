4 hours ago

What started as the Tema to Paga railway line project has become Ghana to Burkina Railway Interconnectivity Project, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

Speaking on the rail sector of the economy while delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 20 February 2020, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “The contractors have assured the government that the Tema to Mpakadan line, which includes a three hundred (300)-meter rail bridge over the Volta River, will be completed in August.

“Those who travel along the Accra to Akosombo route would testify that this is a reality, as we can all see the work being done. I hope to travel on that line in August. We can safely say that the rail line journey to Paga has begun.”

He added: “The Tema to Accra line has been operational for two years and the Accra to Nsawam line would soon be operational. The Takoradi to Tarkwa line was inaugurated a few weeks ago and is proving to be very popular and being enthusiastically patronised”, the President said.

“What started as the Tema to Paga railway line has become the Ghana to Burkina Railway Interconnectivity Project”, he noted, adding: “Approximately eight hundred (800) Kilometers of this rail line will be in Ghana and two hundred (200) kilometers in Burkina Faso.”