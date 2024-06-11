1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended its heartfelt gratitude to the entire football fraternity and the Ghanaian populace for their unwavering support during the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against the Central African Republic (CAR) on Monday night.

The Black Stars secured a thrilling 4-3 victory at the Baba Yara Stadium, thanks to a hat-trick from Jordan Ayew and a goal from Fatawu Issahaku.

This crucial win places Ghana at the top of Group I with nine points, following three victories and one loss in the ongoing qualifiers.

In a statement released after the match, the GFA acknowledged and thanked various stakeholders for their support.

“We would like to thank the Government, President of the Republic H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice H.E Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, our sponsors/partners and the National Sports Authority for their continuous support”

“The media was extremely vital as the undiluted coverage helped to secure the maximum points during Monday's match and for that we are grateful”

“We also want to recognize the incredible support of the Kumasi fans, the students and people from the other parts of the country who thronged the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi to support the Black Stars”

“The technical team led by Otto Addo, the Thomas Partey led playing body, the leadership of the Ghana Football Association, management of the Black Stars and by extension the entire GFA are extremely grateful for the massive show of love and support to the team despite the match being played on a working day”

“Finally, we would like to assure Ghanaians that despite the team will continue to leave everything on the pitch by fighting for the points in our remaining matches to ensure our qualification to yet another FIFA World Cup. God bless Ghana, and continue to make our Nation GREAT AND STRONG!!!”