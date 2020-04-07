1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has re-opened application for the vacant position of Referees Manager.

This comes after the GFA could not get a successful candidate within the set age limit of 40 years from the first vacancy announcement.

The reopening of the vacancy for the GFA Referees Manager which was made on Wednesday April 15, 202 came with no age limits.

Interested applicant are required to send their applications by email to [email protected] on or before 5 pm on Sunday, April 19, 2020.