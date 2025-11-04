54 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will organize a testimonial match in honour of Asamoah Gyan, the iconic former Black Stars captain, whose career has become synonymous with Ghanaian football excellence. The announcement, made on November 4, 2025, confirms that the GFA is working closely with Gyan to finalize the event’s details.

“The testimonial will serve as a befitting tribute to a player whose name has become inseparable from Ghana’s football history,” the GFA stated.

Gyan’s Legacy in Numbers



51 goals in 109 appearances for the Black Stars — Ghana’s all-time top scorer



6 goals in 3 FIFA World Cups — Africa’s highest World Cup scorer



Club career across 7 countries, including:



Liberty Professionals (Ghana)



Udinese & Modena (Italy)



Rennes (France)



Sunderland (England)



Al Ain & Al Ahli (UAE)



Shanghai SIPG (China)



Kayserispor (Turkey)



Legon Cities FC (Ghana)

His blend of pace, power, and charisma made him a global ambassador for African football, inspiring millions across the continent and beyond.

While the date, venue, and format of the testimonial are yet to be confirmed, the event is expected to feature:



Star-studded lineups including former teammates and international icons



Tributes from football legends and dignitaries



Fan activations and legacy showcases

The match will not only celebrate Gyan’s career but also highlight his impact on youth development, national pride, and African representation on the global stage.