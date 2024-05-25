6 hours ago

The WAFU Zone B Under-17 semi-final clash between Ghana's Black Starlets and Burkina Faso's U-17 team is set to kick off at 17:00 GMT today at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Ghana's Black Starlets come into this game in impressive form, having topped Group A with 6 points, scoring 7 goals, and conceding just one.

Their opponents, Burkina Faso, earned their place in the semi-finals after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Niger on Thursday.

This win secured them a spot in the clash against the Black Starlets.

Later in the day, at 20:00 GMT, Nigeria will face Côte d'Ivoire in the other semi-final match at the same venue.

Both semi-final matches are crucial as the winners will not only advance to the final but also secure qualification for the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Tournament scheduled for next year.

This adds an extra layer of importance and excitement to the matches as the young teams vie for a place in the continental tournament.