3 hours ago

Minister-Designate for Communications and Information Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has allayed public fears of Ghana approving and activating a 5G Network by telecommunications companies.

There have been public concerns about the high radiation effects associated with 5G Internet network with a possibility of Ghana considering it.

But in responding to a question on whether there were plans to activate the 5G Internet, Madam Ursula said, Ghana was far from activating it.

She indicated that if there were plans, stakeholders would have been engaged to look into it.

“There are a lot of myths surrounding 5G, most of which is untrue. Ghana is far away from 5G yet if approved we would have discussions with stakeholders.” She said.

The outspoken Minister made these comments during her vetting in Parliament.

5G Network

5G is the 5th generation mobile network. It is a new global wireless standard after 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G networks. 5G enables a new kind of network that is designed to connect virtually everyone and everything together including machines, objects, and devices.

5G wireless technology is meant to deliver higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform user experience to more users. Higher performance and improved efficiency empower new user experiences and connect new industries.

Source: mynewsghana.com