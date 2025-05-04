4 days ago

As part of the measures to equip coaches and ensure the successful implementation of flag football across various schools, the Ghana Federation of American Football (GFAF) in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service is set to hold its national coaching clinic in Accra.

The 10-day event, which comes in two phases, has been scheduled from May 12-16 and May 19-23, 2025, at the University of Ghana.

The clinic is expected to attract 16 physical education regional coordinators under the Ghana Education Service across 16 regions, four participants from the office of the national Physical Education coordinator, and seven selected youth leaders from NKWA annual camps.

The much-anticipated event will be spearheaded by experienced technical instructors from the USA, headed by Coach David Grimes.

Mr. Mohammed Osman Nkosi, key stakeholder of the Ghana Federation of American Football, stated that "developing football sustainably requires coaches to understand the right methods of coaching. As we prepare to start intensive flag football development in schools, we feel the need for this clinic to equip coaches to coach the youth successfully." He added that the 10-day clinic will cover all necessary aspects of theory and practicals.

The Ghana Federation of American Football (GFAF), led by NFL player Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, is the governing and recognized body in charge of promoting and developing American football in Ghana. The federation has outlined suitable measures for the development of the sport across the country.