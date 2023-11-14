1 hour ago

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has refuted rumors suggesting that there are plans to sack Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Black Stars.

The 64-year-old coach faced criticism following Ghana's consecutive defeats in the October international friendly games against Mexico and the USA.

Hughton's unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Mexico and a 4-0 defeat against the USA team, leading to speculation about his future.

Reports surfaced, indicating that George Boateng, the assistant coach, could replace Hughton.

However, Asante Twum dismissed these reports, clarifying that there are no plans to sack Chris Hughton, despite a meeting with the Executive Council.

"Chris Hughton was invited to meet the Executive Council, but there were no plans to sack him," Asante Twum affirmed.

As Ghana gears up for crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros, the Black Stars aim to secure positive results under Hughton's leadership.

The team is set to host Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17, before traveling to face Comoros on November 21.

Chris Hughton, who took over as head coach in March, has already secured qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Ghana seeks to end its 41-year trophy drought.

The team is drawn in Group B with Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique for the upcoming AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.