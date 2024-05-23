1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), through its GFA Foundation, will inaugurate the Ghana Prisons Project on Friday, May 24, 2024.

This groundbreaking initiative, titled "Football for Development," aims to leverage the power of football to enhance the wellbeing, reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates within Ghana's prisons.

As part of the project, the GFA Foundation will equip various prison facilities across the country with essential football equipment and logistics.

These donations will include jerseys, footballs, goalkeeper gloves, sets of football hose, whistles, caution cards, and movable goalposts.

Beyond providing equipment, the Foundation will also offer coaching, refereeing, and mentorship training programs for both inmates and prison officers.

In alignment with the Foundation's goal of fostering social change through football, the GFA Foundation will organize advocacy workshops.

These workshops aim to educate the public about the negative impacts of discrimination and stigmatization against prisoners, promoting a more inclusive and supportive society.

The GFA Foundation, as the social investment and sustainability arm of the Ghana Football Association, focuses on improving the lives and livelihoods of people within football communities.

This project, conducted in partnership with the Ghana Prisons Service, seeks to maintain internal security by ensuring an efficient, humane, and safe penal system within the framework of Ghanaian law.

The Ghana Prisons Project aspires to offer inmates regular physical activity, fostering good health and a positive outlook on life, countering the effects of boredom, disillusionment, and a loss of zest for life.

This initiative is unique as it marks the first time a national football association has undertaken such a project, with previous similar efforts led by individual football clubs and NGOs in other parts of the world.

This innovative project underscores the GFA's commitment to using football as a tool for societal development and underscores the transformative power of sports in enhancing community welfare and cohesion.