The Ghana Football Association has announced the launch of its Women Football Strategy, which will take place at the Swiss Spirits Hotel on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The strategy is designed to provide practical programs and interventions for the development of women's football in the upcoming football cycle.

The Women's Football Strategy will encompass various initiatives tailored to the specific needs of the women's game, both on and off the pitch.

These initiatives include customized development programs, coach development and mentoring, referee development, policy programs, strengthening existing structures and competitions, as well as marketing and communications strategies for women's football.

The primary objective of the strategy is to elevate the profile of women's football by fostering increased engagement and implementing a comprehensive brand strategy.

The launch event will bring together stakeholders in women's football, members of the Executive Council, and women's football activists who will contribute to the discussions and implementation of the strategy.

The media is invited to attend this significant event, which marks a pivotal step towards the advancement of women's football in Ghana.

The Women Football Strategy reflects the Ghana Football Association's commitment to promoting gender equality and providing equal opportunities for women in the sport.