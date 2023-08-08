13 minutes ago

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has finalized the venue for the highly anticipated Elective Congress scheduled for September 27, 2023.

The Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale has been chosen as the setting for this significant event.

Commencing at 9am in the morning, the Congress holds immense importance as it will determine the selection of Executives who will lead and manage the affairs of the Ghana Football Association over the forthcoming four years.

With the main agenda of the Congress being the election of key positions, including the GFA President and Executive Council Members representing the Premier League, Division One League, and Women's Premier League, the event promises to be a crucial milestone in shaping the future of Ghanaian football.