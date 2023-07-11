1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association has announced the upcoming launch of the National Football Philosophy, which will showcase Ghana's Football DNA.

The launch is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The development of the National Football Philosophy involved extensive research conducted by the Technical Directorate, as well as input from various stakeholders including technocrats, coaches, administrators, players, referees, supporters, coach instructors, coach educators, politicians, traditional authorities, women in football, and sports media personalities.

The Ghana Football DNA will serve as the guiding coaching and playing philosophy for Ghanaian football.

It will outline how the game is played in Ghana, highlight current football trends, identify areas that need improvement, and provide a roadmap for the future development of the game.

The launch event will be held at the Africa Trade House Conference Room, located opposite Cedi House in Accra. The media has been invited to attend the event.

This initiative signifies the Ghana Football Association's commitment to shaping the future of football in the country and ensuring a cohesive and progressive approach to the game at all levels.