Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has expressed his deep concern about the current state of Ghanaian football, describing it as deplorable and heading towards a dangerous path.

Agyemang Badu voiced his disappointment following the elimination of the Black Meteors, Ghana's U-23 national team, from the 2023 U-23 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Despite managing to gather four points in their group, the team was unable to progress further.

During an interview on Joy FM's Sports Arena, the former Udinese midfielder shared his worries, emphasizing that Ghanaian football is on the verge of collapse, and there is a risk of failing to qualify for major tournaments in the near future.

"When I talk, I don't get anything from it but I'm talking because the sport that gave me something is about to die and I can't just look on."

"Ghana football is in dangerous times. If care isn't taken, in a couple of years, qualification to major tournaments may be problematic."Agyemang Badu expressed.

He further highlighted the dangerous times Ghanaian football is currently facing, urging caution and immediate action to prevent further decline.

Agyemang Badu had an illustrious nine-year career with the Black Stars, earning over 70 appearances for the national team.

He represented Ghana in five AFCON tournaments and one FIFA World Cup.

Notably, he was a key member of the Black Satellites team that secured victory in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009.