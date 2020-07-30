1 hour ago

Football personalities in the country on Thursday embarked on Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) donations on the streets of Nima and Mamobi as part of their contributions o the fight against the dreaded coronavirus.

The Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku led a team of coaches, ex-players and GFA officials to distribute facemasks and hand sanitizers to the people.

It comes days after the GFA received the PPEs and other assorted items worth one hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢100,000) from players of the Black Stars on Friday, July 24, 2020, to be distributed to Ghanaians as their contribution to the fight against pandemic.

The football dignitaries took time off their busy schedule to distribute Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the people to support the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The items include hand sanitizers and branded face masks. Black Stars Management Committee Chairman George Amoakoh presented the items to President Kurt E.S Okraku at the GFA Headquarters.

Thursday's exercise brought to the streets the Ayawaso East and North Constituencies some soccer legends like Ibrahim Tanko, Stephen Appiah and Augustine Arhinful, who engaged in the distribution.

The exercise attracted a huge response from the people who expressed gratitude to the football industry for their kind gesture

The number of people infected by the new coronavirus in Ghana has increased to 35,142, with 736 more infections confirmed early Thursday, said the Ghana Health Service.

It said the number of recovered and discharged cases increased to 31,286, with 665 more infected people discharged after their period of treatment.

Seven more infected persons succumbed to the ailment in the West African country, bringing its COVID-19 death toll to 175, with 3,681 active cases.

Ghana's parliament has approved of 11.8 billion Ghana cedis (about 2 billion U.S. dollars) to finance the government's increasing expenditure on the pandemic.

