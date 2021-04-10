3 hours ago

The Ghana football industry was heavily represented at the funeral of the late Justice Boison, a former Ghana defender and member of the Division One League Board.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast.

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo led the delegation. He was accompanied by Executive Council member, Nana Sarfo Oduro.

Others included, Eugene Nobel and Eugene Ofosu, Members of the Division One League Board. John Ansah, Vice President, Oduro Nyarko, Administrative Manager and Patrick Akoto, Communications Manager, represented the Ghana League Clubs Association (Ghalca).

The late Justice Boison played for the National Academicals after graduating from Adisadel College. He later played and captained Cape Coast Venomous Vipers, Ebusua Dwarfs and Sekondi Hasaacas. He also played for Sekondi Eleven Wise as a defender.

The late Boison won 6 caps for Ghana before hanging his boots.

Before his passing, he served on the National Division One League Board and Futsal Committee.