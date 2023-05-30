2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko legend, Dogo Moro, has been reported dead on the morning of Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Dogo Moro, was a talented defender, who left an indelible mark on Ghanaian football, having showcased his skills both at Asante Kotoko and with the senior national team, the Black Stars, where he made numerous appearances.

Despite his position as a defender, Dogo's exceptional ball control and technical abilities set him apart.

Witnesses marveled at his skill on the pitch, leading many to regard him as the best sweeper in the history of the game.

His contributions to the sport were pivotal in Asante Kotoko's victory in the CAF Champions League in 1979, as well as Ghana's triumphs in the Africa Cup of Nations in 1963 and 1965.

Dogo's remarkable achievements have earned him a lasting tribute, as one of the popular pitches in his birthplace, Asawasi, bears his name.

This honor is a testament to the significant impact he had on Ghanaian football and the admiration he garnered throughout his career.

As a devout Muslim, Dogo Moro was laid to rest today, and his Jannazah prayers were said for him this afternoon at Dogo Moro Park.

The Ghanaian football community and fans alike join together in mourning the loss of a true legend.

Dogo's legacy will forever be remembered, and his influence on the sport will continue to inspire generations to come.

May he rest in peace.