6 minutes ago

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo believes his side's opening match against Ghana is the most difficult one for them.

The former Manchester United forward is very optimistic that his side can add the elusive World Cup title to their trophy haul but must overcome the Ghana hurdle.

The Black Stars have been handed a tricky group and are clearly the underdogs in a group which contains Portugal, Korea and Uruguay.

Otto Addo's men defeated Switzerland 2-0 in their last friendly game before entering Qatar arousing believe and optimism among many Ghanaians.

Speaking ahead of their first group game, Ronaldo said that he and his teammates must start well to gain confidence, as he admits that their game against Ghana is the most difficult.

“I believe our national team has tremendous potential to win the World Cup. We will see. I believe we can. I have that hope, that belief,” Ronaldo said.

“But like these competitions always teach us; we must think calmly. We must think and focus on the first group game. We must think about the Ghana game, which is the most difficult one.

“We must start well, gain some confidence and we will go from there,” he added.