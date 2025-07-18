3 hours ago

The newly constituted governing board of Ghana Gas Company Limited, led by Board Chairman Kofi Totobi Quakyi, has embarked on a one-day working visit to the Western Region as part of a familiarisation tour.

The visit, which took place on Thursday, July 18, 2025, was designed to provide the board with firsthand insight into the company’s operations, challenges, and ongoing strategic initiatives.

At the Takoradi office, the board engaged with staff on critical matters, including key policy realignments and operational hurdles. The discussions provided an opportunity for employees to share feedback and highlight areas requiring urgent attention.

As part of the visit, the delegation paid a courtesy call on the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Kobina Nketsiah V, at Essikadu. The meeting focused on development issues in the region and explored ways Ghana Gas could collaborate with traditional authorities to promote regional progress.

During a tour of the Takoradi Distribution Station, staff shared concerns over logistical constraints and welfare issues experienced under previous leadership. The board took note of these challenges and assured workers of efforts to improve conditions.

The board also held a strategic meeting with Karpower Ship management, whose 470MW power vessel currently receives 80 to 90 million standard cubic feet of gas daily from Ghana Gas. This supply accounts for about 23% of the national electricity grid.

Karpower executives praised Ghana Gas for its consistency and reliability, noting that the stable gas supply is essential to their operations. In response, Ghana Gas CEO, Ms. Judith Adjobah Blay, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustaining uninterrupted gas delivery in support of national energy needs.

Concluding the visit, board members expressed confidence in the company's future and pledged to streamline operations, address staff welfare concerns, and enhance overall efficiency.

Chairman Kofi Totobi Quakyi highlighted the board’s commitment to working closely with management to reposition Ghana Gas as a leading force in the energy sector.