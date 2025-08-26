42 minutes ago

The Board of Directors of the Ghana National Gas Company, led by Chairman Kofi Totobi Quakyi, has inspected ongoing maintenance works at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant in the Western Region. The visit took place on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

The plant, which was shut down on August 16, is undergoing a comprehensive maintenance program. Some of the procedures being carried out are the first of their kind since the facility began operations 11 years ago.

After touring the site, the Board expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the ninth day of the planned 14-day exercise.

Mr. Totobi Quakyi said he was optimistic that the plant would resume operations on schedule. He commended the technical team for their dedication and urged all workers to remain vigilant in safeguarding the facility, describing the Atuabo plant as a strategic national asset.