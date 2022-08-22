2 hours ago

The Ghana National Gas Company has fully commissioned and furnished the Faith Basic Presbyterian School at Shaishie.

The Faith Basic Presbyterian School, which comprises creche through primary to junior high school (JHS), had a major challenge of infrastructure deficit until Ghana Gas went to its aid.

The aid as part of the Company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) provided the school with an ultra-modern fully furnished 8-unit classroom block as the first phase.

The second phase, which starts in September, will see an additional 4-unit block and the finishing of roofing and all ground work.

All the 12-unit classroom blocks when completed will be fully furnished.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Gas Company, Dr Ben K.D. Asante, the vision of his outfit is simply to be a trusted and reliable Gas services company.

And these services include gathering, processing, transporting and selling natural gas and natural gas liquids for both power and non-power applications, he noted.

He further revealed that the Company’s vision is to build on three main foundations and that includes business development, and personal and community development.

“We remain committed to providing quality education for the children of this country,” he added.

“Through our comprehensive corporate social responsibility policy, the Company has achieved noteworthy feats in the areas of healthcare, water and sanitation, sports and education.”

Dr Asante reiterated the Company’s commitment to providing a platform for both intellectual and physical well-being for the students as well as promoting communal cohesion for the church and community.

Chairman for the occasion Ernest Ofori Sarpong, who is also the Chief Executive Officer for Special Ice, commended the Gas Company for providing Faith Basic Presbyterian School the educational infrastructure needed at this material time and believed these will shape the students to become good citizens in the near future.

“The Presbyterian Church of Ghana as we all can attest to it wholly believes that good education plays a crucial role in building a bright future for our children,” he noted, adding the church has committed over the years to providing a good atmosphere to students where they can have good value and learn new things every day.

He, therefore, thanked the Presbyterian Church for its contribution to education in this country.

District Minister in charge of Kaajaano Rev. Isaac Quist, Minister-In-Charge Rev. Kingsley Asare Addo, Ayawaso West Wuogon Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah, Chairperson of the Ga Presbytery Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, and Professor Adelaide Kastner, among others, were some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion.