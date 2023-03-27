23 minutes ago

As part of the Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) signed on the 17th of October 2017 by the Heads of State of Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire, the two countries have identified the need to have a bi-directional pipeline to supply gas to both countries depending on their demand profile.

This is borne out of the friendship, fraternity and solidarity sustained through history, geographical positioning and cultural tolerance.

In view of this, there was a visit by the Ivorian delegation to Ghana on 14th March 2023 in consonance with the aforementioned project, The Ivorian delegation was led by Mr. Noumory Sidibe, Director General of CI-Energies, Dr. Ben Asante, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gas represented the Government of Ghana.

At the meeting, Dr. Ben Asante emphasized the commitment and support of Ghana National Gas Company towards the successful completion of the gas pipeline project. “Gas will be the growth pole for industrialization in our two countries and beyond,” he affirmed.

According to Dr. Ben Asante, the gas supplied will not only be used for power generation but also as feedstock for fertilizer and for industrialization purposes for the benefit of both Ghana and Cote D’ivoire.

With both countries having discovered oil and gas in commercial quantities, there is a need to have a bi-directional gas pipeline connecting the load centres of these countries to supply gas from Ghana to Cote D’Ivoire and vice versa, depending on the demand.

After the meeting at the Ghana Gas conference room, the two delegation paid a courtesy call to the Ministry of Energy, and they were received by the Deputy Minister for Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, on behalf of the Minister for Energy.

Source: citifmonline