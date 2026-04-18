5 hours ago

Ghana’s national gas aggregator, Ghana National Gas Company, has restored gas supply to thermal power plants that rely on output from its processing plant, following successful repairs to a fault that caused an emergency shutdown a few days ago and led to electricity supply interruptions across the country.

The company’s gas processing plant, located in Atuabo in the Western Region, suffered a complete failure of the Burner Management System (BMS) controller for the Heat Medium System (HMS) on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

Preliminary assessments indicated that the affected system was severely damaged and would require a full replacement.

A team of engineers was subsequently deployed and managed to operate the plant using a manual system while awaiting the replacement of the faulty component.

Head of Corporate Affairs at Ghana Gas, Richard Ernest Kirk-Mensah, told this portal on Friday that a new component has been acquired and will soon be installed to restore the automated system.

“As of 8:00 p.m. on April 15, the plant came back online and has since been producing. As we speak, we are supplying 115 mm to the power plants.

“The simple message I want to put across is that there is no cause for alarm.

“We have a very competent technical team that put their expertise together and were able to restart the plant using a manual system approach. That is why we are producing,” he stated.

“Even though management swiftly made provisions for the replacement of the faulty component, the new equipment is on its way to the site for installation so that we can return to normal operations with the automated system,” he added.