Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has rubbished reports in the local media suggesting that he has tipped Portugal to finish top of Ghana's group.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H and will face Portugal in the opening game on November 24th before playing against Korea on 28th November before facing Uruguay on 2nd Decemeber.

Wollacot has denied the reports claimimg that he has not granted any media interview to that effect.

"I would like to make clear to all the fans, my supporters, GFA and all the nation of Ghana, that I have not made such statement in the media nor given any interviews about our opponents as it has been said in the Ghanaian media," Wollacott posted on his twitter page.

"We are Ghana/Ghanaians we don't fear who our opponents are or who we face or who we come across in a game of football. It's a shame that some of the media has to go to this length to try and tarnish my image in Ghana."