41 minutes ago

The Ghana Hajj Board has announced it will refund monies paid by Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims following the cancellation of this year’s Hajj by Saudi Arabia due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi authorities a couple of days ago ended the uncertainty surrounding this year’s Hajj by officially announcing the suspension of international pilgrims to this year’s Hajj next month.

The announcement by Saudi Arabia, effectively ended the dreams of Ghanaian pilgrims who had paid up for this year’s Hajj before the Coronavirus broke out earlier this year.

Now the Ghana Hajj Board has indicated it has commenced process to refund monies to all Pilgrims after meeting Hajj agents in Accra.

In a joint press release issued on Friday and signed by the Chairman of the Hajj Board, Sheikh I. C. Quaye and Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Agents Association, the Board confirmed it has received request from pilgrims for refund and assured that payments would be made as soon as the Board received refunds of payment it has made in Saudi Arabia.

The statement explained that prior to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the Hajj Board had payment commitments for services such as accommodation, transportation, feeding, etc. in Saudi Arabia in order to ensure smooth pilgrimage for Ghanaian pilgrims.

“We have received indication from from Saudi authorities that, refunds would be processed by September 2020, which is after the local Hajj has been concluded,” the statement said.

“Respectfully, we ask all persons who have directly or via Hajj agents , paid monies to the Hajj Board through the Bank, to cooperate with Management as we work to successfully address their concerns,” the statement assured.