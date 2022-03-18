1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Exclusive Events Ghana Limited, organizers of the Miss Ghana Pageantry, Inna Mariam Patty, has expressed sadness over the country losing its spirit of volunteerism.

According to her, the country has developed into a cash and carry system where people demand for money in the simple task of offering a helping hand to one another.

“The spirit of volunteering has vanished in this country. When you ask people especially the youth to volunteer, the first thing they ask is how much are you going to pay me? I arrived at the airport some time back and asked some guys around to help me with my things and they asked me how much I will pay them,” she disclosed sadly.

She questioned the popular notion, Ghana is a hospital nation if no one is now willing to volunteer of help another without any strings attached.

In an interview on the YLeaderboard Series with Y107.9FM’s Rev. Esrkine, host of the Myd Morning Show, she disclosed how she was received warmly by some Chinese students when she got to the airport.

She indicated that the Chinese students rushed to help her check-in her bags and did it without asking for anything. “The students were studying English at the Hainan University and volunteered at the airport as a way of interacting with travelers to help them improve upon their English. When one volunteers, the person you help out is automatically leaned toward tipping them. The students refused and I offered to get them coffee and we did that.”

She urged Ghanaian youth, especially students to have a balanced life and not only focus on academics. “Be a part of activities and volunteer.”