There was news going round to the effect that the Ghana Football Association(GFA) has written to the Confederations of African Football (CAF) to relocate Ghana's 2021 AFCON qualifier against South Africa to a neutral venue due to COVID-19 fears.

But South Africa have swat aside any suggestion that they will host the AFCON qualifier with Ghana in March 2021.

The Bafana Bafana will in March host the Black Stars of Ghana in a crunch game that will determine the fate of who qualifies to the AFCON next year.

Speaking in an interview with Ashh FM, the Communications Director of South Africa Football Association, Dominic Chimnahavhi says COVID-19 has drastically reduced in the country and that there is nothing to fear by Ghana.

"Just note that our PSL was one of the first to go ahead in Africa and besides the covid-19 cases have dwindled in recent past."

"There is absolutely nothing to fear. We will host a successful match and the Black Stars have nothing to fear"

He added that despite the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa, Ghanaians keep trooping to the South African embassy for traveling visa.

"Note also that there are hundreds of Ghanaians requesting visas to come to SA, so fears of covid-19 are highly exaggerated.

Everyone will however conform to strict covid-19 regulations as per global norms

The match will take place in South Africa as per CAF requirements" he added.