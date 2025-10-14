Ghana has produced a total of 11,400 lawyers since 1877, with approximately 8,600 of them currently active in the profession, according to lawyer, engineer, and academic Dr. Kwaku Boadu.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Point of View on Monday, October 13, Dr. Boadu clarified that this figure excludes the 824 newly qualified lawyers who were called to the Bar over the weekend.

“In the case of lawyers, we have fairly accurate data. I will say that since 1877 to date, Ghana has trained 11,400 lawyers, and currently, we have about 8,600 lawyers active. This is not adding the 824 that were called to the bar over the weekend,” he said.

He credited the accuracy of the data to the legal profession’s consistent and meticulous record-keeping over the years.

“Our data is accurate because we have taken the trouble to capture all the data from 1877 to date,” he added.