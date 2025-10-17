3 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, has announced that Ghana’s economy has “turned the corner” following years of instability, with inflation dropping below 10 percent for the first time in four years and growth rebounding faster than anticipated.

Speaking at the IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., during a session themed “Governor Talks: From Crisis to Confidence – Ghana’s Journey to Macroeconomic Stabilisation,” Dr. Asiama said the country’s economic recovery has surpassed expectations just eight months after he assumed office.

“When we took over, there were doubts about whether Ghana could sustain the IMF-supported programme,” he noted.

“But eight months down the road, Ghana is back. Inflation has fallen to 9.4 percent, and we are ahead of our programme targets.”

Dr. Asiama credited the turnaround to a combination of tight monetary policy, fiscal discipline, and reforms in the gold and foreign exchange markets. He explained that the Bank of Ghana maintained a strict monetary policy stance, working closely with fiscal authorities to reduce liquidity pressures and stabilise prices.

“There was a lot of excess liquidity in the system, and we had to carry out significant sterilisation,” he said, revealing that GH¢65 billion of the Bank’s GH¢85 billion balance sheet was linked to sterilisation costs.

“There’s a price to stabilisation and someone needs to pay for it. But stability is a public good, and we are committed to maintaining it.”

Ghana’s recovery comes after one of its worst economic crises in decades, marked by severe debt distress, high inflation, and loss of market access, which prompted the government to seek a US$3 billion IMF programme in 2023.

Since then, decisive policy actions — including monetary tightening and debt restructuring — have helped restore investor confidence and improve Ghana’s economic outlook for 2026.

Despite these gains, Dr. Asiama acknowledged that some challenges persist, such as low private-sector credit and high non-performing loans. He said the central bank is collaborating with commercial banks to strengthen risk management and expand access to credit, particularly for youth and women-owned enterprises.

“Our goal is to sustain this recovery, broaden financial inclusion, and ensure that stability translates into stronger, more inclusive growth,” he stated.

Concluding his address, the BoG Governor reaffirmed his confidence in Ghana’s economic trajectory:

“We’ve come a long way from the crisis — and we are not turning back.”