The Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Tuesday said it has received with shock the sad news of the murder of one of its dedicated Registered Community Health Nurse, Mrs Ruth Ama Eshun, in the Ashanti Region.

“Mrs Eshun, we were informed, was murdered on February 3, 2020, while on her way back home from work,” a statement signed by Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, GHS Acting Director General and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra stated.

The statement said until her death, Mrs Eshun was a staff of the Sewua Health Centre in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

It said “the GHS Management and Governing Council wishes to express our deepest condolences to the husband, children and the entire bereaved family”.

The statement further said the Service was relying on the expertise of the Ghana Police Service to unravel the cause of death and bring the perpetrators to face the full rigor of the law “as we seek justice for the victim”.

It stated that the GHS and its Council would like to assure its staff that the Service was taking steps including liaising with the various Regional Coordinating Councils to prioritise the security and safety of all staff across the country.

It further encouraged its staff to continue to deliver on their mandate as the necessary safety and security measures were advocated for.

The Service, urged the public to contact the police with the relevant information that would help bring the perpetrators to book.