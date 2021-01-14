1 hour ago

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has warned the public about the activities of fraudulent recruitment agencies who are using various online portals and the promise of well-placed jobs at the Authority to scam jobseekers.

The GHA in a press release dated January 14, 2020, said the fraudulent recruitment agencies are asking applicants to deposit and pay fees with the promise of securing well-placed jobs in breach of the formal recruitment processes of the Human Resource Division of the GHA.

The release signed by the Acting Chief Executive of the GHA, A.B.K. Nuhu also stressed that the "GHA does not ask for any deposit or fees, (Refundable or Non- Refundable) at any stage of the recruitment process, as advertised on the numerous online portals".

"Regarding Quantity Surveyors interview and Orientation at Ghana Highway Authority, starting Thursday 14th January 2021 in all the Regions of the country, the release said.

"It has been brought to our attention that a group of people/scammers are using various online portals to lure potential Job seekers with Job Offers as Quantity Surveys with the Ghana Highway Authority.

"These individuals/Recruitment Agencies are misguiding these Jobseekers and promising them well-placed jobs with the Authority".

Scam

The release said the scammers ask job applicants to purchase an "inspection voucher PIN at Ghana Jobs Head Office, East Legon, American House" to enable them to attend upcoming interviews slated for January 14, 2021.

GHA recruitment process

Detailing the recruitment process of the GHA, the release said the Authority follows a formal recruitment process through its own HR Division and does not outsource the selection of prospective employees to any individual or agency.

The release also warned jobseekers against engaging the services of these fraudulent recruitment agencies.

"Please be advised that any potential Jobseeker who willingly corresponds with such faceless individual crooks or recruitment Agencies, does so at their own risk," the release said.

"The Ghana Highway Authority will not accept any liability for any loss or damage that may be suffered or incurred directly or indirectly through correspondence with such fraudulent individuals or recruitment agencies and such communication should not be treated as an offer or representation from GHA.

"The public may contact the Public Affairs Division of the Authority for any further clarification at, Public This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.".